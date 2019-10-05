The Latest: Ethiopia’s Desisa wins marathon

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships early Sunday (all times local):

3:00 a.m.

Lelisa Desisa has won the men’s marathon, narrowly beating fellow Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew at the finish.

Desisa, the 2013 silver medalist, won in 2 hours 10 minutes 40 seconds in the heat of Qatar, edging out Geremew by four seconds.

Amos Kipruto of Kenya held on to take bronze ahead of Britain’s Callum Hawkins, who has now finished fourth in two successive world championship marathons.

The weather conditions were slightly cooler and less humid than for last week’s women’s marathon, when 28 of 68 competitors failed to finish. This time, there were 18 non-finishers from 73 starters.