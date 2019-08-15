The Latest: El Paso-area trustee critical of cancelling game

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of a shooting that killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

An El Paso-area school board member is critical of the decision to cancel a game between one of the board’s high schools and the Dallas-area school attended by the suspect in the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

The Plano school district in suburban Dallas canceled the scheduled Sept. 6 game between Eastwood High School in El Paso and Plano Senior High School, alma mater of Patrick Crosius. El Paso police have said Crosius has confessed to being the gunman who shot and killed 22 people at a Walmart about three miles from the Eastwood campus.

Eastwood is part of the Ysleta (ee-SLEH’-tah) Independent School District. District school board member Kathryn Lucero tells the El Paso Times that she and fellow trustees became aware of the issue Wednesday and learned that Plano officials had concerns about their ability to provide security at the football game at Plano’s stadium.

The Ysleta district offered to host the game in El Paso or to play Plano Senior at a neutral site, but the Plano district rejected both proposals.

Lucero said the El Paso community and its children are already suffering from the pain and trauma of the massacre and a football game would add some normalcy to an otherwise difficult time.

She said she and her colleagues “don’t agree with the way this is being handled in Plano.” She said: “It’s not fair to the kids, who just want to play football,” and that “it’s really unfortunate that the Plano district is unable to stand up to the fear.”