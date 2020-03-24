The Latest: Earliest that NHL facilities reopen is April 6

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The NHL is extending its recommendation for players and staff to self-isolate and stay away from team practice facilities until at least April 6.

Multiple people with knowledge of the update say the NHL has recommended players and staff extend their self-quarantine 10 days beyond the original March 27 timeline, further pushing back the earliest date team facilities can reopen. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the NHL hadn’t formally announced the change in protocol.

The league over the past two days has held conference calls with its Board of Governors and general managers to update them and take questions about the current situation. There is still no clarity on when the NHL might resume its season. Commissioner Gary Bettman said recently it would be a decision made in accordance with health officials and that the league is working on various scenarios about what a potential return to play could look like.

— Reporting by Hockey Writers Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow