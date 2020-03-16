The Latest: Earliest AHL could resume is May, the AP is told

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press that the American Hockey League is allowing its players to return home while determining it won’t be able to resume its season until May at the earliest.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the league has not announced the decisions reached by the AHL’s executive committee during a conference call.

The move follows last week’s decision by the 31-team AHL to suspend its season until further notice. The decision coincides with the NHL placing a roster freeze on player movement, as well as pushing back the possibility of resuming its season for several weeks, if not more than a month.

Previously, players were encouraged to remain with their teams.

— Reporting by AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow