The Latest: Crew discussed engine trouble before Texas crash

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a deadly small plane crash at a suburban Dallas airport (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Federal officials say the flight crew discussed a left engine problem just before a small plane crashed at a suburban Dallas airport, killing all 10 on board.

Witnesses and authorities have said the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air struggled to gain altitude before veering to the left and crashing into a hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport Sunday morning. Two crew members and eight passengers died.

National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said at a Tuesday news conference that the crew discussion was heard on the cockpit voice recorder, which was recovered from the charred wreckage.

Landsberg says the plane was cleared for takeoff about a minute before the recording ended. He says crew comments “consistent with confusion” were followed by comments regarding a problem with the left engine.