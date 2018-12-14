The Latest: Coach OK with players signing anti-statue letter

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a meeting by a North Carolina statewide university board to consider the fate of a toppled Confederate statue (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

University of North Carolina’s basketball coach says he’s OK with several of his players signing a letter opposing the return of a Confederate statue to campus.

Roy Williams spoke to reporters Friday, shortly before the statewide university system voted to take more time to study the issue of what to do with the statue known as Silent Sam that was torn down by protesters in August.

Williams acknowledged that several of his current players signed a letter by UNC athletes that opposes returning the statue to the Chapel Hill campus. He told reporters: “I talked to our guys about it, told them if they feel strongly about it, go right ahead.”

Williams is himself a UNC graduate. He added: “My own personal opinion is I wish we didn’t have a situation where we’re putting it back on campus.”

He said it’s “a very divisive issue. I wish it would go away.”