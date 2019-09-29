The Latest: Christian Coleman pulls out of 200

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on track and field world championships in Qatar (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Sprinter Christian Coleman’s name has been removed from the start list for the 200 meters at worlds.

A day after the American took the gold medal in the 100, Coleman had been listed to start in the second heat of the 200 preliminaries Sunday night. But about two hours before the race, his name was removed from the start list.

He had been expected to contend, along with Noah Lyles and Andre De Grasse, for the title.

No word yet on his status for the 4×100 relays, which start next Friday.