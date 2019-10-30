The Latest: Chicago teachers want make-up days to end strike

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers’ strike (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Union officials representing Chicago teachers have scheduled a meeting that could end a strike in the nation’s third-largest school district, but they are still demanding concessions from the city’s mayor.

The Chicago Teachers Union said in a statement on Wednesday that it wants to hold a vote on a potential agreement if Mayor Lori Lightfoot will commit to making up school days lost to the strike.

Lightfoot has said she won’t do that.

Lightfoot’s representatives have not responded to a message left Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.

The union’s House of Delegates, made up of about 700 elected representatives for the city’s schools, is set to meet Wednesday evening.

The body met Tuesday night for an update on bargaining talks but did not take any vote. The strike began Oct. 17.