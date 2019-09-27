The Latest: Chepkoech, Coburn qualify in steeplechase

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships (all times local):

7.40 p.m.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech qualified fastest for the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the world track championships, with defending champion Emma Coburn of the United States also through.

Chepkoech has won 15 of her last 17 steeplechases and is seeking a first world medal after a missed water jump wrecked her chances in 2017.

There were no surprises in qualification for the women’s pole vault, as all the top contenders cleared the required height with ease.

The reigning world and Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece needed just a single vault to qualify at 4.60 meters, while 2012 Olympic champion Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. and her teammate Sandi Morris also qualified.

European indoor champion Anzhelika Sidorova from Russia also qualified. The pole vault offers good chances for a medal for Russia, which is competing in Doha as a team of “authorized neutral athletes” without a flag or anthem as punishment for past doping offenses.