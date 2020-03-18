The Latest: California meet that draws Olympians is scrapped

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A track and field event in California that regularly draws Olympians has been canceled.

Organizers said the Mt. SAC Relays have been called off as a result of California Gov. Gavin Newsom advising against large public gatherings.

The meet had been set for April 16-18 at Mt. SAC College in Walnut, California. The event is known for its elite division, where top athletes typically test their fitness early in the season. In Olympic years, they use the meet to obtain qualifying times.