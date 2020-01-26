The Latest: Billie Eilish wins 5 in dominant Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center (all times local):

8:38: p.m.

Billie Eilish has won album of the year and record of the year to cap a dominant night of five victories at the Grammy Awards.

The 18-year-old Eilish won album of the year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and record of the year for “Bad Guy” at the ceremony Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Her album beat a group of nominees that included Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and Ariana Grande.

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserved this?” Eilish said as she accepted the award.

Her other Grammys include best new artist, and song of the year for “Bad Guy.”

__

8:28 p.m.

Billie Eilish has won the Grammy for best new artist

It was the third Grammy for the 18-year-old at Sunday’s ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Earlier, she won song of the year for “Bad Guy” and best pop vocal album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

“I feel like the fans deserve everything, they haven’t been talked about enough tonight,” Eilish said as she accepted the award. “I love all fandoms.”

She beat out a group of nominees that included Lil Nas X and Lizzo.