The Latest: Big 12 cancels all spring athletic competitions

<p> Eintracht fans have taped letters at a wall of the stadium during a Europa League round of 16, 1st leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Basel in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match was played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) </p>

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

The Big 12 Conference has canceled all athletic competitions for the rest of the academic year.

The conference also announced Friday that all team activities, organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

That leaves the door open for the Big 12 to hold spring football practice.