The Latest: Big 12 cancels all spring athletic competitions

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

The Big 12 Conference has canceled all athletic competitions for the rest of the academic year.

The conference also announced Friday that all team activities, organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

That leaves the door open for the Big 12 to hold spring football practice.