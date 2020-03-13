The Latest: Badminton suspends circuit to mid-April

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The Badminton World Federation has suspended all tournaments from Monday to April 12.

The tournaments affected include the Swiss Open, India Open, Orléans Masters, Malaysia Open, and Singapore Open.

The suspension of the circuit comes into effect following the completion of the All England Open on Sunday in Birmingham.

The decision severely impacts Olympic qualifying, which closes on April 30. The BWF previously said it will not change the qualifying window, but said on Friday it “will make a further announcement on regulations related to Olympic qualification points” later.