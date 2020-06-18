The Latest: Atlanta MLS player tests positive for COVID 19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

____

An Atlanta United player has tested positive for COVID 19, becoming the fourth Major League Soccer Player to contract the virus.

The player, who was asymptomatic, was not identified because of privacy laws. The test result was confirmed Thursday, the team said, and the player is in isolation.

Atlanta will test players on Friday before resuming practice. The team has returned to full group training in anticipation of the league’s MLS is Back Tournament, set to start July 8 in Florida.

Players from FC Dallas, the Philadelphia Union and D.C. United also have contracted the virus.