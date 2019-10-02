The Latest: Appeal denied for Spanish hurdler

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

3:45 a.m.

Appeal denied. Spanish hurdler Orlando Ortega will not get a re-race after being slowed down by a flailing Omar McLeod over the last few meters of the 110 hurdles.

The appeals jury said it agreed that Ortega had been impeded when McLeod started falling, but it denied the appeal because it said that sort of contact is not unusual in hurdles events.

Spain had asked for a re-race or for Ortega to be allowed to run the race alone against the clock. Short of that, the country asked for Orgega be awarded a bronze medal because it claimed he was in third when McLeod started falling.

Grant Holloway won the gold medal and wasn’t affected by the contact.