The Latest: Amusan, Harrison quickest in 100 hurdles heats

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships Saturday (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan was fastest in the heats of the women’s 100-meter hurdles, with world record holder Kendra Harrison of the United States not far behind.

Harrison ran 12.55 seconds in what was the fastest world championship heat in history, but in the next race Amusan beat her time with 12.48.

The 2015 world champion Danielle Williams was another heat winner for Jamaica. Germany’s 2015 silver medalist Cindy Roleder and European champion Elvira Herman of Belarus also qualified.

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal of the U.S. was the biggest name eliminated after false-starting in her heat.

Defending world champion Sally Pearson of Australia retired last month following a string of injuries.

Semifinals and finals are Sunday.