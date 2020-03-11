The Latest: ACC tourney preparing for games without fans

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s affect on sports around the globe (all times EDT):

1:12 a.m.

So what will an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game look like without fans?

The conference plans to allow each of the remaining eight teams 150 tickets for “essential tournament personnel, school administrators and families of student-athletes” to attend Thursday’s four ACC quarterfinal games in Greensboro, North Carolina. School bands and cheerleaders also will be allowed in and won’t count toward the allotted 150-person limit.

The conference plans to curtain off the upper deck to make the setting more intimate.

The 150 people from the four teams playing in the afternoon games will be seated in separate sections opposite the team benches. They will be escorted out after afternoon games and the personnel from the four teams competing in the evening games will be allowed in.

Broadcast television and credentialed media will also be allowed to attend.

—Steve Reed reporting from Greensboro, North Carolina.