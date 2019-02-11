The Latest: At Westminster, no shame sleeping on competition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):

9:52 p.m.

Add a schipperke to the list of dogs who might become the first of their breed to the win the Westminster dog show.

Colton the schipperke won the nonsporting group at Madison Square Garden and advanced to the final ring of seven Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, a longhaired dachshund and Havanese took their groups. They haven’t been chosen as America’s top dog, either.