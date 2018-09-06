The Latest: 4 roll out new sports bet lines in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey’s expanding sports betting market (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Caesars casino has launched its online sports betting operation.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said earlier Thursday afternoon that Caesars had launched its online sports betting operation, but the casino did not actually begin it for several hours afterward.

Caesars is one of four gambling companies that either started or announced plans for sports betting in New Jersey’s rapidly growing market on the day the National Football League season began.