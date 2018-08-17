Tent collapse injures 12; speaker Lou Holtz unhurt

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say 12 people have been hospitalized, including three who were seriously injured, after a tent collapsed at a bank’s shareholders’ event.

WBMA-TV (https://bit.ly/2MRgc3T ) says about 400 people were under the tent Thursday night when it came crashing down, some ducking under tables for cover. WBRC reported that former Notre Dame and South Carolina coach Lou Holtz was scheduled to speak at the Traditions Bank event, and wasn’t injured.

The West Blount County fire chief says the incident may have been caused by a storm moving through Alabama. Operations Commander Tim Kent says the situation is under control. No further details were immediately available.