Swiss skier Yule wins Madonna di Campiglio slalom again

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Daniel Yule showed his surprising victory a year ago was no fluke by winning a World Cup night slalom again Wednesday.

Protecting his first-run advantage, Yule won by 0.15 seconds ahead of Norwegian favorite Henrik Kristoffersen, also a two-time victor on the steep and icy Canalone Miramonti course.

Frenchman Clement Noel, the winner in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sunday, finished third, 0.25 behind, after posting the fastest second run to move up from eighth.

Yule, who hasn’t won anywhere else on tour, took the victory in last year’s race when first-run leaders Marcel Hirscher — who has since retired — and Kristoffersen straddled gates in the second leg.

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway was fourth and Alexis Pinturault of France was fifth.

Pinturault moved back atop the overall standings, one point ahead of Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and four points ahead of Kristoffersen in what is shaping up to be a close fight to succeed Hirscher, the eight-time defending overall champion.

Kristoffersen moved atop the slalom standings, two points ahead of Noel.

Conditions were perfect on the floodlit course, with the snow hard and icy.

No Americans qualified for the second run.

The men next go to Adelboden, Switzerland, for a giant slalom and slalom this weekend.