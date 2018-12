Sunday’s Time Schedule

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan State vs. Green Bay, 5 p.m.

No. 24 Houston vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Binghamton, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Texas vs. Stetson, 2 p.m.

No. 13 California vs. UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

No. 16 Iowa vs. Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Arizona State vs. Kansas State at Mitchell Hall, La Crosse, Wis., 5 p.m.

No. 21 Gonzaga at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Michigan State at Hartford, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Miami vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 1 p.m.

No. 25 South Carolina at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions, PNC Father-Son Challenge, Orlando, Fla.

European Tour/Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa