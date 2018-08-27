Clarkson, Philippines lose in Asian Games quarterfinals

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is still on target for an Asian Games gold medal that will earn a reprieve from military service.

Son’s South Korea rallied to beat Uzbekistan 4-3 with a penalty late in extra time on Monday to advance to the semifinals.

The soccer title would come with a huge bonus: South Korea’s government gives exemptions from compulsory national service to those who win an Asian Games gold or any Olympic medal.

A loss in the next two games will likely mean a serious disruption to his Premier League career in the next few years.

Jordan Clarkson, meanwhile, will have to report back for duty at the Cleveland Cavaliers without a medal.

Clarkson got special permission from the NBA to join the Philippines basketball team at the Games, which attracts more than 11,000 athletes in 40 sports.

The Cavs guard led his team with 25 points but the Philippines lost 91-82 to the defending champion South Koreans.

U.S.-born forward Ricardo Ratliffe had 30 points and 14 rebounds for South Korea, which will meet Japan in the semifinals.

Clarkson missed the opening win over Kazakhstan and had a game-high 28 points in the 82-80 group-stage loss to China. The Chinese team contains NBA players Zhou Qi and Ding Yanyuhang and has had Yao Ming watching from the stands.

“Everybody stepped up to guard Jordan Clarkson. I think we defended him really well in the first half,” Ratliffe said.

Philippines coach Joseller Guiao said his team, which wasted an eight-point lead early in the second half, lacked experience and was missing too many regulars. Ten players were suspended following a wild brawl in a World Cup qualifier against Australia in July.

“It was very close until the last five minutes,” he said. “But again, it’s just the maturity of this team — we’ve been together for less than three weeks.”

Badminton is drawing capacity crowds in Jakarta, where Indonesian players are in contention for gold.

Chou Tien-chen ended any chance of an all-Indonesian men’s singles title showdown after rallying to beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 23-21, 21-17 in the semifinals. He next faces local hope Jonatan Christie, who registered a 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto and peeled off his shirt to celebrate.

India’s Olympic silver medalist Pusarla Venkata Sindhu will play in the women’s singles final against top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan, who beat India’s Saina Nehwal to advance.

Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan combined to land the women’s doubles title for China with a 22-20, 22-20 win over Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan.

The soccer quarterfinals kicked off with Japan beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 and South Korea edging the Asian under-23 champion Uzbekistan 4-3.

Striker Hwang Ui-jo scored three goals for South Korea, including a late equalizer that forced extra time after Ikromjon Alibaev had netted twice in three minutes to give Uzbekistan a 3-2 lead.

Alibaev’s sending-off in extra time, following a second yellow card, gave South Korea an advantage. Hwang was dragged down in the 118th minute and substitute Hwang Hee-chan converted the penalty.

The South Koreans next play the winner of the quarterfinal between Vietnam and Syria.

In the wake of the women’s dragon boat crew delivering the first ever gold medal at a major international multi-sports event for a joint Koreas team, paddlers from South Korea and North Korea combined to claim a bronze in the men’s 1,000 meters behind Taiwan and Indonesia.

