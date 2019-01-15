Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue moves to May publication

NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is moving its publication date, pushing it from the chill of February to warmer May, closer to bikini-weather.

Editor of the issue MJ Day tells The Associated Press the shift makes more sense for greater impact. She says that “It’s always hard to think about buying a swimsuit when its 18 degrees out.”

Day says May is the time when many readers start to think about beaches and pools. The switch also unlocks other warmer locations in the world for the models and photographers.

There was no special reason the month of February was initially chosen 55 years ago for the swimsuit edition. Back then, it was picked to liven up a slow sports winter month.