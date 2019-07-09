Soccer star appeals for return of dog stolen in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — European soccer star Daniel Sturridge says his beloved dog was stolen from his Los Angeles home and he’s appealing through social media for its return.

Sturridge says in an Instagram post Tuesday that he’ll pay anything for the return of the little Pomeranian named Lucci .

He tells KABC-TV that pets are just like family.

Sturridge posted a video showing a shattered glass door and said thieves also took bags, but he did not say what they contained.

Los Angeles police say they received a burglary report involving a stolen dog and miscellaneous property.

Sturridge most recently played for Liverpool of the Premier League, which announced last month that the striker will leave this offseason when his contract expires.