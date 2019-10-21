She went the distance: Shalane Flanagan announces retirement

She may have announced her retirement, but she’s taking on a new form of running … as in running a team. One of the most impressive distance runners in American history, Shalane Flanagan will be coaching at the Bowerman Track Club in Portland, Oregon.

She started running at UNC, but u-n-(seen) nothing yet … she went on to be a four-time Olympian, winner of the 2017 New York City Marathon, and top 10 finisher all four times she ran the Boston Marathon.

Thank you @ShalaneFlanagan for being fierce every time you stepped on the line. You're best of the best-on & off the roads!

4x Olympian, Oly silver, World XC bronze, @nycmarathon champ, @bostonmarathon U.S. CR, ARs & National titles, NYT best seller, @johnhancockusa ambassador + https://t.co/B6zkClP8Hx pic.twitter.com/pzgW1U4pcV — Boston Marathon JH (@jhboston26) October 21, 2019

She went the distance … hanging up her running shoes after a 15-year long career.

Thank you 🙏🏼 so grateful for the opportunity to race the best on the @WMMajors stage! https://t.co/iDz4XiTENr — Shalane Flanagan (@ShalaneFlanagan) July 8, 2019

The road to success wasn’t easy … Flanagan suffered numerous injuries that ran her body ragged.

Congratulations Shalane. You have inspired & touched men and women around the globe. Your tenacity and drive to excellence is unparalleled. Congrats on AMAZING career. Thank you for your gift to put smiles & tears of joy on our faces. You are 💯 Class and a remarkable Champion. pic.twitter.com/TzLK9LjIbX — meb keflezighi (@runmeb) October 21, 2019

She may have stopped running, but her memory will continue to race through the minds of those she’s inspired during her incredible career.