SEC extends Commissioner Greg Sankey’s contract through 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has extended Commissioner Greg Sankey’s contract through 2023.

The league announced the agreement Thursday for Sankey, who took over on June 1, 2015.

South Carolina President Harris Pastides says Sankey “has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change.” Pastides is the current president of the SEC.

The 54-year-old Sankey joined the SEC staff in 2002 as an associate commissioner and was elevated to chief operating officer 10 years later.

He’s currently part of the NCAA’s Enforcement/Infractions Working Group created to address recommendations from the independent Commission on College Basketball.