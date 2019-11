Saturday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST

NBA

Phoenix at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 1 LSU vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Penn State, noon

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 24 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Alabama vs. Western Carolina, noon

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Utah at Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. TCU, 8 p.m.

No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern, noon

No. 12 Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Baylor vs. Texas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. Samford, noon

No. 17 Cincinnati vs. Temple, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. Illinois, noon

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 21 SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, noon

No. 23 Appalachian State vs. Texas State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL

Men

No. 7 Virginia vs. UMass at Uncasville, Conn., noon

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Seton Hall vs. Florida A&M, noon

No. 16 Memphis vs. Mississippi, 1 p.m.

No. 21 VCU vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 6 Texas A&M at Southern California, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Florida State at Illinois-Chicago, 1 p.m.

No. 16 Miami vs. No. 19 DePaul, 4:30 p.m.

No. 21 Michigan vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.