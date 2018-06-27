S. Africa impaling survivor gives marathon medal to surgeon

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A South African man who completed the Comrades Marathon this month after recovering from a 2015 impaling accident has given his medal to the trauma surgeon who treated him.

Netcare Milpark Hospital said Wednesday that Daniel de Wet finished the 89-kilometer (55-mile) ultramarathon in South Africa half an hour under the cut-off time of 12 hours.

The hospital says de Wet thanked Kenneth Boffard and the team that extracted a 1.8-meter (5.9-foot) crowbar after it entered the runner’s groin area and exited his back. De Wet, an engineer, lost a kidney in the mine accident.

De Wet had run in the ultramarathon before the accident. The hospital says Boffard challenged him to run it again and quotes the surgeon as saying, ”Can you believe it, he actually took me seriously.”