Russian wins World Cup skeleton opener in Latvia

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Nikita Tregubov of Russia won the opening World Cup men’s skeleton race of the season Saturday, denying veteran Martins Dukurs of Latvia a win on his home track.

Tregubov overcame slower starts than Dukurs to finish two runs in 1 minute, 41.87 seconds. Dukurs was 0.37 seconds back and Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea was third, another 0.16 seconds behind Dukurs.

The U.S. had three sleds in the race and struggled, with Nathan Crumpton leading the American contingent to a 14th-place finish. Crumpton was 2.8 seconds behind Tregubov.

Women’s skeleton has its debut race of the season in Sigulda on Sunday.