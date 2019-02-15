Russia, Germany share skeleton gold; Wesenberg wins bronze

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Russia’s Elena Nikitina and Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling shared the win in a women’s World Cup skeleton race on Friday.

Nikitina and Loelling both finished two runs in 1 minute, 50.59 seconds. Kendall Wesenberg of the U.S. was third, about a half-second back.

Wesenberg’s medal was the first won by a U.S. skeleton athlete in a World Cup race since January 2017 — a span of 35 races, combining men’s and women’s events. Wesenberg also won the most recent one before Friday, a silver in St. Moritz.

Nikitina remained first in the World Cup overall women’s standings, holding a 43-point lead over Loelling with one race remaining.