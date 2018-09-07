Russia blocked from return to biathlon’s governing body

POREC, Croatia (AP) — Russia has failed to be reinstated as a full member by biathlon’s governing body amid an investigation into bribery to cover up doping cases.

The International Biathlon Union says its members voted against Russia’s application and extended the provisional membership imposed last year.

IBU members also elected a new president on Friday, five months after its only previous leader was implicated in an Austrian criminal investigation using evidence from Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

In a 39-12 vote, Olle Dahlin of Sweden won a four-year term against Baiba Broka of Latvia, who was seen as Russia’s preferred candidate.

Dahlin succeeds Anders Besseberg, who stepped down with IBU secretary general Nicole Resch when Austrian prosecutors alleged about $300,000 was paid in bribes to hide Russian doping cases from 2012-17.