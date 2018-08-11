Rookie Austin Cindric wins pole for Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Austin Cindric has won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rock N Roll Tequila 70 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The 19-year-old rookie on Saturday had a top lap of 96.386 mph around the 2.3-mile, 13-turn road course in his Ford for Team Penske. This was the second time he has won a pole.

The 75-lap race later in the day covers more than 169 miles.

Elliott Sadler (Chevrolet) qualified second in 95.792. Nest were Brandon Jones (Toyota) at 95.740, Cole Custer (Ford) at 95.596 and Matt Tifft (Chevrolet) at 95.549. Series leader Chris Bell qualified 10th in his Toyota at 95.176.