Romanchuk wins NYC Marathon wheelchair by 1 second again

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Romanchuk of the United States has repeated as men’s wheelchair champion at the New York City Marathon in another tight finish over Switzerland’s Marcel Hug.

Romanchuk held off Hug with a final sprint through Central Park on Sunday, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 37 minutes and 24 seconds. Hug was one second behind for a second straight year, and Germany’s David Weir and American Aaron Pike were also within 10 seconds.

Last year, Romanchuk became the first American and youngest competitor to win the men’s division as a 20-year-old. He followed with victories this year at the Boston and London Marathons. Hug took the New York title in 2016 and 2017.