Renowned equestrian trainer George Morris banned for life

DENVER (AP) — Renowned equestrian trainer George Morris has received a lifetime ban for sexual misconduct involving a minor — a case that he says has roots that are more than 50 years old and that he will appeal.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport placed the ban for the 81-year-old Morris on its website Monday.

Morris won the Olympic silver medal in 1960 and went on to coach the U.S. and Brazilian teams.

In a statement, Morris said he will appeal the ban, which stems from “events that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972.”

“Any allegations that suggest I have acted in ways that are harmful to any individual, the broader equestrian community and sport that I love dearly are false and hurtful,” he said.

This year, the U.S. Equestrian Federation updated its bylaws to officially bring trainers, who often operate as independent contractors, under the umbrella of its safe-sport policy.