Reaction to the death of oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens

Here is some reaction to the death of legendary oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, who died Wednesday at his Dallas home at age 91:

“T. Boone Pickens became a household name across the country because he was bold, imaginative, and daring. He was successful — and more importantly, he generously shared his success with institutions and communities across Texas and Oklahoma. He loved the outdoors, his country, and his friends and family, and Laura and I send our condolences.” — Statement from former President George W. Bush.