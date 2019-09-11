Reaction to the death of oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens

<p> FILE - In this July 30, 2008, file photo, oil and gas developer T. Boone Pickens addresses a town hall meeting on energy independence in Topeka, Kan. Pickens, who amassed a fortune as an oil tycoon and corporate raider and gave much of it away as a philanthropist, has died. He was 91. Spokesman Jay Rosser confirmed Pickens' death Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) </p>

Here is some reaction to the death of legendary oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, who died Wednesday at his Dallas home at age 91:

“T. Boone Pickens became a household name across the country because he was bold, imaginative, and daring. He was successful — and more importantly, he generously shared his success with institutions and communities across Texas and Oklahoma. He loved the outdoors, his country, and his friends and family, and Laura and I send our condolences.” — Statement from former President George W. Bush.