PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 11/5/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ”The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. ”Two Kinds of Truth” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. ”Orgin” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

4. ”Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier” by Mark Frost (Flatiron)

5. ”Uncommon Type” by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

6. ”Deep Freeze” by John Sanford (Putnam)

7. ”Sleeping Beauties” by King/King (Scribner)

8. ”A Column of Fire” by Ken Follett (Viking)

9. ”Fairytale” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. ”Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

11. ”The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

12. ”To Be Where You Are” by Jan Karon (Putnam)

13. ”Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

14. ”Don’t Let Go” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

15. ”In the Midst of Winter” by Isabel Allende (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. ”The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. ”Leonardo Da Vinci” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. ”Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

4. ”Bobby Kennedy” by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

5. ”Sisters First” by Bush/Hager (Grand Central)

6. ”Killing England” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

7. ”Capital Gaines” by Chip Gaines (W)

8. ”Grant” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

9. ”The Wisdom of Sundays” by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

10. ”Anxious for Nothing” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

11. ”What Happened” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

12. ”The Mask of Masculinity” by Lewis Howes (Rodale)

13. ”Blessed in the Darkness” by Joel Osteen (Faithwords)

14. ”Win Bigly” by Scott Adams (Portfolio)

15. ”What Does This Button Do?” by Bruce Dickinson (Dey Street)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. ”Wyoming Winter” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

2. ”Leopard’s Blood” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

3. ”The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly (Vision)

4. ”Odessa Sea” by Clive Cussler (Putnam)

5. ”An Arizona Christmas” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. ”Twelve Days of Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. ”Remington 1984” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. ”The Games” by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central)

9. ”Wilde in Love” by Eloisa James (Avon)

10. ”Cross the Line” by James Patterson (Vision)

11. ”The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

12. ”The Crush” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

13. ”The Mistress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

14. ”A Turn in the Road” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. ”Sugarplum Way” by Debbie Mason (Forever)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. ”The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. ”The Black Book” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

3. ”It” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. ”Easy Everyday Favorites” by MarkCharles Misilli (Cogin)

5. ”The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

6. ”Murder on the Orient Express” (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (Morrow)

7. ”Instant Pot Miracle” (HMH)

8. ”The Fix” by David Balducci (Grand Central)

9. ”Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

10. ”Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s Griffin)

11. ”All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

12. ”First Snow” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. ”The Couple Next Door” by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

14. ”Being Mortal” by Atul Gawande (Picador)

15. ”Thank You for Being Late” by Thomas L. Friedman (Picador)

