Pinturault wins GS to take World Cup lead from Kilde

HINTERSTODER, Austria (AP) — Alexis Pinturault won a men’s World Cup giant slalom on Monday for his second win in two days as the French skier returned to the top of the overall standings.

Pinturault added 250 points to his tally over the three-day event in the Austrian Alps to overtake Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

The Norwegian finished Monday’s race in sixth and now trails Pinturault by 26 points with six races left on the calendar.

The intermediate lead in the overall standings could be essential with the remainder of the World Cup season in doubt because of possible travel restrictions regarding the spread of the virus in Europe.

The men’s World Cup has further stops scheduled in Norway and Slovenia ahead of the March 16-22 finals in Italy.

Having carved out a lead of 0.90 seconds over Philip Zubcic in the opening run, Pinturault lost half of his advantage over his Croatian competitor as he posted only the 21st-fastest time in the final run.

Zubcic got his second podium result in 10 days after becoming the first male skier from Croatia to win a GS, in Naeba, Japan, last weekend.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway improved from sixth after the opening run to third, 0.72 behind Pinturault, and took the lead in the giant slalom standings, six points ahead of his French rival.

Zan Kranjec, who led the discipline standings going into the race, was third after the opening run but the Slovenian dropped to 13th for his worst result in GS this season.

Pinturault finished fourth in a super-G on Saturday and dominated an Alpine combined event the following day. He won two giant slaloms on consecutive days when the World Cup last visited the Austrian resort four years ago.

Monday’s race replaced a GS that was canceled in Val d’Isere, France, in December.

The scheduled speed weekend in Kvitfjell includes a downhill on Saturday and a super-G the following day.