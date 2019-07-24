Parent charged in college bribery scheme pleads guilty

BOSTON (AP) — A California entrepreneur accused of paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Jeffrey Bizzack entered the plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in Boston’s federal court Wednesday.

Authorities say the 59-year-old who has worked in the tech and surfing industries paid $250,000 to get his son admitted as a fake volleyball recruit. His son was accepted in 2018. Bizzack’s lawyers have said his son did not know about the arrangement.

Prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison and a $75,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for October.

Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, is the 51st person charged in a sweeping scheme that involved rigging test scores and bribing coaches to get students into elite schools.