Oatsvall accounts for 3 TDs in Austin Peay 49-34 win

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, Kentel Williams rushed for two touchdowns and Austin Peay capitalized on two turnovers to beat Tennessee State 49-34 on Saturday night before a record-setting crowd of 12,201.

The teams traded touchdowns until Oatsvall’s 1-yard TD run put the Governors (3-3, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) up 28-21 at halftime and they held the lead for good.

Oatsvall, 7 of 15 for 189 yards passing, scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter, then hit D.J. Montgomery on a 23-yard TD pass one play after Nate Howard recovered a Tennessee State fumble. Tre Nation scored on a 1-yard run, set up by Pat Walker’s fumble recovery.

Williams scored on runs of 15 and 3 yards and Ahmaad Tanner scored on a 5-yard run.

Linebacker Gunnar Scholato had 17 tackles, becoming the 15th Governor to reach 300 career tackles.

Demry Croft threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yarder to Chris Rowland, for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1). Backup Micheal Hughes hit Rowland on a 4-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. Rowland had 11 catches for 179 yards and three TDs.