Northeastern shoots 60% to top Oakland 92-83

BOSTON (AP) — Donnell Gresham Jr. scored a career-high 26 points with seven rebounds, Anthony Green scored 16 and Northeastern beat Oakland 92-83 on Saturday.

Jordan Roland scored 20 points for Northeastern (5-5), which made 32 of 53 shots from the floor (60 percent) including 9 of 18 from 3-point range. The Huskies‘ shooting from the floor almost matched their 65.5 percent (19 of 29) free-throw shooting. Jason Strong scored 13 for the Huskies as he and Green together combined to make 13 of 14 shots.

Strong’s layup a little more than five minute in tied it at 11 before the Huskies used a 14-5 run and led 25-16 on Strong’s jump shot. The Huskies closed the half with a Strong bucket and led 48-32.

Jaevin Cumberland buried a 3, followed with a layup and Oakland (4-6) was within 72-70. Another Cumberland 3 with 5:08 left to play reduced Oakland’s deficit to 75-74, but they couldn’t take the lead.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland with 22 points, Cumberland scored 21 and Karmari Newman added 19.