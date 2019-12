No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 to advance to face No. 1 LSU in college football national championship game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 to advance to face No. 1 LSU in college football national championship game.