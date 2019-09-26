No. 19 Utah seeking first win over Washington St. since 2012

Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) at No. 19 Utah (3-1, 0-1), Saturday at 10 p.m. EDT (FS1).

Line: Utah by 6.

Series record: Washington State leads 9-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both Washington State and Utah are looking to avoid a two-game losing streak and record their first victory over a Pac-12 opponent this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State’s receivers vs. Utah’s defensive backs. The Utes struggled with USC stretching the field on several deep routes last week. The Cougars don’t have receivers who are athletic to the same degree as the ones on the Trojans‘ roster, but they are still plenty skilled.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: QB Anthony Gordon. The Air Raid is as explosive as ever under Gordon. In just four games, he has thrown for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns. Gordon leads the nation in both categories. The redshirt senior is the first Washington State quarterback to throw for at least 400 yards in each of his first four starts.

Utah: RB Jordan Wilmore and RB Devin Brumfield. With Zack Moss likely out of action following a shoulder injury against USC, Wilmore or Brumfield will get the call to step up. Wilmore, a true freshman, is the No. 2 back on the depth chart. Brumfield got more touches against USC, totaling a career-high 63 yards on 10 carries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah is one of 14 FBS teams to have not thrown an interception this season. . Washington State leads the Pac-12 in scoring offense (52.8 ppg), total offense (605.3 ypg), and passing offense (499.5 ypg). . The Utes have held all four of their opponents under 100 rushing yards. Utah ranks second in the NCAA and leads the Pac-12 in rushing defense (52.0 ypg). . Cougars WR Easop Winston Jr. leads the nation with eight TD receptions. . Utah WR Britain Covey has a team-high 10 receptions. Covey was the team’s leading receiver in each of his first two seasons. . Washington State RB Max Borghi ranks 4th in the Pac-12 with 122.5 all-purpose yards per game. . Utes DE Bradlee Anae is the Pac-12 sacks co-leader with four. . Utah leads the Pac-12 in average time of possession at 35:13.