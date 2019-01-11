No. 16 Kentucky women hang on to beat No. 13 Lady Vols 73-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maci Morris scored 27 points before fouling out as No. 16 Kentucky withstood an injury to Taylor Murray and hung on for a 73-71 victory over No. 13 Tennessee on Thursday night.

The Lady Volunteers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) have lost consecutive home games for the first time since December 1996. Tennessee fell 66-64 to Missouri on Sunday.

Murray was fouled by Tennessee’s Zaay Green under the basket on a fastbreak attempt late in the first half. Murray sat on the bench throughout the second half with an ice pack around her left knee.

“We’re really hopeful that it’s good news,” Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell said in regard to Murray’s situation after the game. “I’ll put it this way. Sometimes you know (it’s bad news) already, and we don’t know what’s going on. So we’re hopeful about that.”

After trailing by 16 late in the third quarter, Tennessee cut the margin to 66-64 before Kentucky’s Jaida Roper sank a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to help secure the victory.

Evina Westbrook scored 20, Rennia Davis had 12 and Mimi Collins added 11 for Tennessee. Ogechi Anyagaligbo scored 13 and Roper had 10 for Kentucky (15-2, 2-1).

Kentucky won on a night when Rhyne Howard had just six points and five rebounds in 14 minutes before fouling out. Howard entered the night averaging 17.4 points and 7 rebounds to lead Kentucky in both categories.