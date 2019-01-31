New Hampshire girl, a QB, gets 2 tickets to Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A seventh-grade girl from New Hampshire who was bullied for playing quarterback on a youth football team is going to the Super Bowl courtesy of the New England Patriots.

Dejah Rondeau, of Exeter, who wears No. 11 in honor of her favorite player, Julian Edelman, was invited to Foxborough recently to meet Edelman and team owner Robert Kraft after the team learned of her experience.

In a video posted on the team’s website, Edelman played catch with her and surprised her with a pair of tickets.

Dejah told Seacoastonline.com she was “super happy” and “never in a million years thought I would go to a Super Bowl.”

She says she doesn’t see the game in terms of gender, she just wants to be the best football player and teammate possible.