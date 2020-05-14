NBC Sports announcers taking pay cuts until end of year

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC’s on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua said in a statement that the pay cuts are voluntary.

“Our on-air personalities reached out to see how they could contribute to helping our company during this difficult time … It’s another reminder of the truly great team we have at NBC Sports and how we’re all working together to get through this immense challenge,” Bevacqua said.

The pay cuts range from 5% to 10%.

NBCUniversal executives are taking 20% pay cuts and those making more than $100,000 are seeing a 3% salary reduction.

The NBC salary reductions are part of an industry trend. Last month, ESPN and Fox asked much of their top on-air talent to take 15% pay cuts through July.