Motocross headed to Florida for the first time since 1997

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Major motocross racing is headed back to Florida for the first time in 21 years.

The 2019 schedule for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was announced Tuesday and will include a June 22 race at WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville.

The series starts May 18 at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, and concludes at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on Aug. 24.

Eli Tomac is the two-time reigning 450cc champion in outdoor motocross. He is bidding to become the second rider to win three straight with Ricky Carmichael, who won six in a row from 2000-06.