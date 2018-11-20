Monday Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have fired coach Mike Yeo and named Craig Berube as his interim replacement.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the move hours after the Blues lost to the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Monday night to fall to 7-9-3.

St. Louis is in last place in the Central Division. The team missed the playoffs by one point last season.

Yeo is the third NHL coach to be fired this season after the Kings’ John Stevens and Blackhawks’ Joel Quenneville. He went 73-49-11 in parts of three seasons with the Blues since replacing Ken Hitchcock midway through the 2016-17 season.

Berube had been an associate coach on Yeo’s staff since the summer of 2017. Before that, he was coach of the Blues’ AHL affiliate and has NHL head-coaching experience from his time with Philadelphia.

NBA

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has fined Miami guard Josh Richardson $25,000 for throwing one of his sneakers into the stands.

Richardson tossed the shoe midway through the fourth quarter of Miami’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. He was ejected after that outburst and talked to the NBA office by phone Monday to give his side of the story before the league handed down the discipline.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says throwing the shoe into the crowd was “unacceptable.” Richardson says he’s considering it a costly learning experience.

Richardson is Miami’s leading scorer this season, averaging 20.1 points through the season’s first 16 games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were each named finalists for two of the nine awards to be presented Dec. 6 at the ESPN college Football Awards Show at the Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa and Murray were each chosen as finalists for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s best player, and the Davey O’Brien Award, signifying best quarterback. The other Maxwell Award finalist is West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and the third O’Brien finalist is Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Williams and Wilkins are finalists for the Outland Trophy for best lineman and the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander James Paxton was acquired by the Yankees from the Seattle Mariners for a trio of prospects Monday, bolstering the thin starting rotation that contributed to New York’s loss to Boston in the AL Division Series.

New York sent left-hander Justus Sheffield to the Mariners along with right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.

Paxton turned 30 on Nov. 6 and went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 28 starts last season, including a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8. Paxton, a proud Canadian, is also known for keeping his composure as a bald eagle mistakenly landed on his shoulder prior to a start at Minnesota in April.

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto outfielder Griffin Conine, a son of former major leaguer Jeff Conine, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season under the minor league drug program for a positive test for the banned stimulant Ritalinic Acid.

The commissioner’s office also said Monday that New York Yankees pitcher Daniel Marten was suspended for the first 25 games for a violation of the drug program.

The 21-year-old Conine was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of last June’s amateur draft.

After playing for Duke for three seasons, he went 3 for 8 with three RBIs in two games for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, then hit .238 with seven homers, 14 doubles and 30 RBIs for Vancouver of the Class A Northwest League.

Marten, a 21-year-old right-hander, made one relief appearance last year in the Dominican Summer League and two for the Gulf Coast League Yankees East.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have acquired right-hander Chih-Wei Hu (chee-way-hoo) in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Gionti Turner.

The trade was announced Monday. The 25-year-old Hu made just five relief appearances with the Rays in 2018. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Durham, where he went 5-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 24 games, including 19 starts. With Tampa Bay, Hue struck out 12 in 13 innings.

The 18-year-old Turner hit .296 (50 for 169) in the rookie-level Arizona League last season. He was a 27th-round draft pick this year.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train.

The 51-year-old Gascoigne, who has struggled with alcohol and mental-health problems, was arrested at Durham station on Aug. 20. British Transport Police said Monday that Gascoigne “was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching.”

Gascoigne is to appear at a nearby court on Dec. 11.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas and coach Oscar Pareja have reached a mutual agreement to part ways after his five seasons as head coach and an affiliation with the organization that dates back 20 years.

The team announced the move Monday.

Pareja had 78 wins, 49 losses and 43 draws as head coach. FC Dallas had consecutive 60-point seasons in 2015 and 2016 before missing the playoffs last year and losing at home in the MLS knockout round this season.

MADRID (AP) — Spain wants Morocco to join a three-country bid with Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.

A government spokeswoman says Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez conveyed the offer to Moroccan counterpart Saad Eddine El Othmani during a brief visit to the north African country. The spokeswoman, as is custom, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate response from the government in Rabat.

According to Spanish media, a World Cup bid spanning two continents had been floated in September when Sanchez met in Madrid with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutors’ office has opened an investigation into alleged discrimination by Paris Saint-Germain following a complaint by France’s League of Human Rights, which claims that club scouts illegally profiled potential recruits by their origin.

The investigation includes the supposed collection of personal information in a fraudulent, disloyal or illegal way and conserving personal information which “directly or indirectly” reveals racial or ethnic origins.

The action came three days after PSG said an internal investigation had found “no proven case of discrimination.”

OLYMPICS

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary’s bid to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics is over.

The City Council voted Monday to end the bid following last week’s nonbinding vote in which 56 percent of those who went to the polls voted against the games.

Stockholm and a joint Italian bid from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are still in the running for 2026.

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad has stepped aside from his IOC work while facing a criminal trial in Switzerland.

The Kuwaiti sheikh denies wrongdoing but says in a statement he does not want “these politically motivated allegations to distract attention” from his Olympic work.

Sheikh Ahmad has been indicted for forgery in Geneva in an investigation arising from a dispute with another Kuwaiti royal family member.

Sheikh Ahmad is a 26-year International Olympic Committee member, close ally of president Thomas Bach, and leads the global and Asian groups of national Olympic bodies.

The IOC says its ethics commission is studying the case.

LAW

Former Louisville and South Carolina player Brian Bowen II has sued Adidas and several associates caught up in the college basketball corruption scandal alleging federal racketeering violations that cost him the chance to develop his game.

Bowen’s lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in South Carolina. It has asked for unspecified damages and says Bowen and other players targeted by Adidas’ “criminal racketing enterprise” were denied the chance to grow their talents in college on the way to becoming professionals.