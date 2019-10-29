Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres officially announced the hiring of Jayce Tingler as their new manager.

Tingler, who has most recently been on the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator, has agreed with the Padres on a three-year contract, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.

Tingler will officially be introduced at a news conference at Petco Park on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Tingler takes over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in nine years.

He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres’ second-half collapse when he was fired with eight games left in the season. Green had no previous big league managing experience when he was hired before the 2016 season.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have confirmed the hiring of Chaim Bloom as their chief baseball officer.

The former Tampa Bay Rays executive says in a statement it is an honor to run Boston’s baseball operations department.

The hiring was first reported Friday, but the announcement came Monday, an off-day during the World Series. Bloom is to be introduced at a Fenway Park news conference Monday.

Red Sox owner John Henry commended Bloom in a statement and thanked the four Red Sox executives who ran the team since Dave Dombrowski was let go.

Bloom is a 36-year-old Yale graduate who worked 15 years in the Rays organization, starting as an intern and spending the last three as a senior vice president of baseball operations.

HOUSTON (AP) — The two women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series have been banned from major league ballparks.

Major League Baseball sent the women a letter shortly after their escapade Sunday night.

Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. Popular on Instagram, they lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.

The women were standing in the second row, slightly to the first base side behind the plate. Their stunt was seen live on Fox by a camera shooting from center field.

Cole stepped off the mound, but it’s unclear whether he saw the women.

MLB says the ban from big league stadiums is indefinite.

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild is leaving New York after nine seasons.

Rothschild replaced Dave Eiland in November 2011 to work for then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who had been a catcher for the Cubs during Rothschild’s first season as Chicago’s pitching coach. Rothschild stayed on when Aaron Boone replaced Girardi ahead of the 2018 season.

Now 65, Rothschild was Tampa Bay’s first manager from 1998 to April 2001 and was pitching coach of Cincinnati from 1992-93, Florida from 1995-97 and the Cubs from 2002-10.

He spent 11 years in the minor leagues as a pitcher for Cincinnati and Detroit, and he had a 5.40 ERA and no decisions in seven big league relief appearances with the Tigers in 1981 and ’82.

NFL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade linebacker Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games — starting five — for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season and general manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot, 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end.

Avery had 39 tackles and 4½ sacks last season and it was assumed he would have an impact this season. However, he didn’t fit new coordinator Steve Wilks’ schemes and was a healthy scratch for two games.

He played three snaps in Sunday’s loss at New England and was credited with a pressure on Tom Brady.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday night, shaking up the coaching staff after a disappointing first half of the season.

Coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement that it was not an easy decision to let go of Whisenhunt, but that he felt a change was necessary. Lynn did not name an interim coordinator, but he did run Buffalo’s offense during most of the 2016 season.

The Chargers are 3-5 after beating the Chicago Bears 17-16 on Sunday. Considered by some to be a Super Bowl contender before the season, Los Angeles is ranked 17th in the league in total offense and 28th in rushing. The Chargers have gained less than 40 yards on the ground in four straight games despite the return of running back Melvin Gordon, who missed two months while holding out.

Whisenhunt had been the Chargers’ offensive coordinator since 2016, their last season in San Diego.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Suddenly short on running backs, the Cardinals have traded for help.

Arizona acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020 on Monday, giving the Cardinals (3-4-1) a healthy backfield option heading into Thursday’s game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (7-0).

It remains to be seen how quickly Drake can adjust to the new offense with just a few practice days. The Cardinals are optimistic.

The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth season and gives the Cardinals an experienced player at the banged-up running back position.

NHL

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Brendan Perlini in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 23-year-old Perlini has been a healthy scratch for most of this season, appearing in just one game. But he has 45 goals and 27 assists in 200 career appearances with Chicago and Arizona.

Perlini was selected by the Coyotes with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

The Red Wings parted with defenseman Alec Regula in Monday’s deal. The 19-year-old Regula will remain with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.

NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR suspended a member of Joey Logano’s crew Monday for this weekend’s race at Texas after the tire specialist dragged Denny Hamlin to the ground in a chaotic scuffle between the rival drivers.

Dave Nichols Jr. horse-collared Hamlin and pulled him to the pavement after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. Hamlin and Logano had been discussing an on-track incident that suddenly flared into a confrontation.

Many Team Penske crew members shielded Logano from a charging Hamlin, and Nichols approached him from behind and knocked Hamlin down. Nichols, crew chief Todd Gordon and competition director Travis Geisler were all called before NASCAR after the fracas.

Nichols was found to be in violation of a NASCAR behavioral guideline that addresses “member-to-member confrontation with physical violence.”

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — Vlatko Andonovski is well aware of the expectations he faces as the new coach of the U.S women’s national team.

His predecessor, Jill Ellis, led the team to consecutive World Cup titles — an accomplishment her successor can only hope to equal.

“What this team has done and what Jill has done is absolutely amazing,” Andonovski said Monday at his introductory news conference. “Jill was hired to win one World Cup, and she won two. It just pushed the standards even higher. … I knew coming into it that it will be extremely important to win all the big tournaments.”

The native of Macedonia played for several teams in Europe before an indoor soccer career in the United States. He has coached in the National Women’s Soccer League for the past seven seasons, starting with FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the team folded in 2017 and winning two titles in that time. The 43-year-old joined Reign FC in 2017.

Andonovski will immediately begin preparations for the U.S. team to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He said there will be a camp before a pair of exhibition matches: against Sweden in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7, and against Costa Rica in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 10. That will be followed by another camp in December.

SAILING

NEW YORK (AP) — SailGP will return to San Francisco and New York for its two U.S. regattas during its second season in 2020.

The San Francisco regatta will be May 2-3 before the global championships shift to the Hudson River off Manhattan on June 12-13.

The season will begin in Sydney on Feb. 20-22.

Team Australia, skippered by Tom Slingsby, will defend its inaugural championship. Slingsby’s crew won the $1 million, winner-take-all finale over Team Japan last month.

Rome Kirby and his all-American squad will be looking to improve on its last-place finish in 2019. They had their first race win during the New York regatta. The other returning teams are China, France and Great Britain. The league plans to add at least one additional team during Season 2.

COURTS

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has been ordered to stand trial on charges she lied about her knowledge of allegations against now-imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Eaton County District Judge Julie Reincke ruled Monday.

Authorities say Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic. But Simon told police she knew only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.

The ruling came after it was disclosed that Michigan State trustee Nancy Schlichting resigned Saturday over the governing board’s decision to drop a promised independent investigation into the handling of complaints against Nassar.

Schlichting, who was appointed less than a year ago, says she could no longer serve after the board wouldn’t proceed with the review.

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A forward on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic gold-medal hockey team has been found incompetent to stand trial on charges he beat a neighbor with a metal pole.

A Minnesota judge Monday told 61-year-old Mark Pavelich of Lutsen a psychologist’s report indicates Pavelich “needs some assistance” to understand the proceedings.

Authorities allege Pavelich attacked his friend after the two returned from fishing in August.

The Star Tribune reports the case against Pavelich was suspended as authorities petitioned to have him committed.