Monday Sports in Brief

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — The first mission for the U.S. is complete: The Americans are going to the Tokyo Olympics.

And now the World Cup quarterfinals are the next task.

Kemba Walker and Myles Turner each scored 16 points, and the Americans earned a top seed for the quarterfinals by beating Brazil 89-73 on Monday in the final second-round game of the tournament.

It was a win three nations could celebrate: The U.S. victory not only resulted in an Olympic berth, but also clinched an Olympic spot for Argentina and a spot in the quarterfinals for the Czech Republic. The Czechs moved on despite losing earlier Monday to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.

The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017.

He has played in five career NFL games, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and an interception.

He will back up rookie Gardner Minshew, who completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.

Foles broke his left clavicle on the team’s 10th offensive play of the season. He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz threw out the first pitch before Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

It was his first public appearance since June, when he was shot and seriously injured in his native Dominican Republic.

Red Sox and Yankees players stood near their dugouts and applauded as Ortiz was introduced. The fans gave him a rousing ovation as he bounded up the steps of the dugout with no apparent effects from the June 9 assassination attempt in a Santo Domingo nightclub.

Dominican police say it was a case of mistaken identity.

Ortiz took a microphone on the pitcher’s mound and thanked Red Sox fans for their prayers and support. He then took a seat in the front row of the stands, next to the Boston dugout.

WNBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman, a day after the team finished with a third straight losing season.

Indiana Vice President of Basketball Operations Tamika Catchings said Monday the Fever are “optimistic about our future as we continue to build on our 20-year legacy as one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises.”

The team finished the season with three consecutive victories to go 13-21. Indiana more than doubled its win total of six victories from 2018.

Chatman took over in 2017 and had a 28-74 record. Chatman had spent the previous six years coaching the Chicago Sky, where she had a 106-98 record.

COLLEGES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned after three years on the job at his alma mater.

USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter Monday.

Dave Roberts will serve as interim athletic director. He is a special adviser to Folt, who assumed her position in July.

The 67-year-old Swann was hired in 2016 despite no significant experience in athletic administration. The Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

USC’s athletic department has faced several setbacks during Swann’s stay, notably involvement in the widespread college admissions scandal and the college basketball corruption scandal.

Swann also soured many USC fans by backing football coach Clay Helton, who was retained after the Trojans went 5-7 last season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former coach Bobby Petrino is apologizing to fans and players in Arkansas seven years after he was fired for misleading officials about his extramarital affair with an athletic department employee that was exposed after the two were involved in a motorcycle crash.

Petrino returned to Arkansas on Monday for the first time since 2012, addressing a packed room for a Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon. Petrino told the audience he was nervous about the speaking engagement, comparing it to game day.

Then-athletic director Jeff Long fired Petrino in 2012 after the accident during which it was later discovered Petrino was riding with his mistress. That led to revelations that Petrino had hired the woman to a position in the athletic department, and that he had given her $20,000 to buy a new car.

SOCCER

CHICAGO (AP) — Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.

While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said Monday that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.

Jay Berhalter is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, who was hired in December as the U.S. men’s national team coach.

The 64-year-old Flynn had said at the USSF annual general meeting in February that he planned to leave this year.

GYMNASTICS

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University has dropped plans for an outside review to determine how it handled sexual assault complaints against former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The switch by trustees comes a few months after they voted unanimously to hire a Chicago law firm to investigate and release a report. Trustee Brian Mosallam had pledged to “rip off the Band-Aid.”

But some trustees now believe that a federal investigation has filled the role. Trustee Dianne Byrum also says there was no consensus on the scope of the job.

Some of Nassar’s victims are upset. Sarah Klein calls it a “complete betrayal.”

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for assault and child pornography crimes. The U.S. Education Department last week ordered a $4.5 million fine and many changes at Michigan State.